California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated an effort to recall him Tuesday night.

Even though his public approval ratings had slipped, far-right candidate Larry Elder gave him the foil he needed to secure Democratic votes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with KQED’s Scott Shafer.

