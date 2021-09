The Taliban appears to be cracking down on dissent despite expectations that it would be more tolerant than it had been in the past.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Susannah George, a foreign correspondent for our editorial partners at the Washington Post, who explains what she’s seen and heard in Kabul.

