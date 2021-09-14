NPR Investigation Finds HUD Sells Flood-Prone Homes Without Fully Disclosing Risk

Climate change is driving more severe flooding across the country. But an NPR investigation found the top federal housing agency is selling flood-prone homes without fully disclosing the risk.

That could be putting vulnerable families in harm’s way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tegan Wendland, lead coastal reporter for WWNO, who was part of the investigative team.

