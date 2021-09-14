© 2021 WYPR
Historic Preliminary Vote Underway In Boston Mayoral Race

Published September 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in the preliminary round to choose the next mayor of Boston, Massachusetts.

It’s a historic race as all five candidates are people of color and four of them are women. The top two from this round will go through to the final election in November.

WBUR’s senior political reporter Anthony Brooks breaks it down for us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.