Vaccinated COVID-19 Patients Recover More Quickly And Less Likely To Spread Disease

By now, many of us know someone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 who has tested positive. But despite what seems like high numbers of these so-called “breakthrough infections,” the numbers are actually low.

Several recent studies show that only one in 5,000 vaccinated people are testing positive, well under 1% of those who have gotten their shots. So why does it feel scary? And what precautions should people take?

Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.