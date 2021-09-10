Biden Issues COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Mandate As Economic Recovery Falters

President Biden has unveiled an ambitious plan to mandate vaccines or weekly testing at all businesses with more than 100 employees.

This comes as the economic recovery from the pandemic falters after a roaring summer of job growth, indicating growing fears over the Delta variant surge.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the mandate’s effect on the economy.

