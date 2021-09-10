A National Guard Commander Recalls Suicide Mission To Intercept Flight 93 On 9/11
After the attacks on the World Trade towers and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, Marc Sasseville and his colleagues at the National Guard learned of a fourth hijacked plane — Flight 93 — still in progress.
That’s when they sprung into action.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lt. Gen. Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.