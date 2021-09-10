© 2021 WYPR
A National Guard Commander Recalls Suicide Mission To Intercept Flight 93 On 9/11

Published September 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
Visitors assist in unfolding a giant flag at a temporary memorial overlooking the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane crashed Sept. 11, 2001, into a rural field from the presumed target of the nation's capital, killing 40 people. (Archie Carpenter/Getty Images)
After the attacks on the World Trade towers and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, Marc Sasseville and his colleagues at the National Guard learned of a fourth hijacked plane — Flight 93 — still in progress.

That’s when they sprung into action.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lt. Gen. Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau.

