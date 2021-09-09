© 2021 WYPR
The Security Crackdown After 9/11 Permanently Altered Life At The U.S.-Mexico Border

By John Burnett
Published September 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT

The tightened security that followed 9/11 irreparably changed the U.S.-Mexico border region. Border agents see themselves as fighting terrorism, but it's unlikely a terrorist has ever crossed there.

