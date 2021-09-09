Biden Set To Unveil New COVID-19 Plans

President Biden is expected to unveil a new COVID-19 plan Thursday to curb the spread of the delta variant. But shifts in messaging have left many Americans confused and mistrustful.

What does Biden need to say to turn this pandemic around?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.