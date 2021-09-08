Report Reveals Employees Are Tired Of Working Remotely

As companies and businesses continue to open offices, many employees are saying that working from home has lead to feelings of isolation.

A report from Deutsche Bank reports 40% of workers are left exhausted after a week of virtual meetings. This could pose a sign that the honeymoon phase of remote work could be coming to an end.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.