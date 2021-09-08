FEMA Changes Policy That Disproportionately Affected Black Homeowners

FEMA is making changes to a policy that has disproportionately affected Black homeowners in the South who didn’t have documentation like deeds to show proof of ownership. They will now be able to receive aid after a disaster.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Chauncia Willis, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.