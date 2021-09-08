© 2021 WYPR
20 Years Of The War On Terror: Where Are We Now?

Published September 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Former President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office after addressing the nation about the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, DC Sept. 11, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
This week we’re looking back at the 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, and how they changed the United States and the world.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Souad Mekhennet, a Washington Post reporter who has been covering national security and terrorism here and in Europe, about how the global War on Terror that began following the 9/11 attacks shaped radicalism and terrorism in Europe. Dozens of terrible attacks have hit Europe in the past two decades. Mekhennet is also the author of the book “I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad.”

