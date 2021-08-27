Pakistani Leaders Respond To Kabul Attacks Carried Out By A Terrorist Group With Ties To Pakistan

Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan, is sorting through the fallout of Thursday’s attacks in Kabul.

The country has ties to the Taliban but also to the terrorist group known as ISIS-K that took credit for bombings that left at least 100 dead.

NPR’s Jackie Northam joins host Celeste Headlee for the latest.

