Rep. Barbara Lee On Her Opposition To War In Afghanistan, Current Situation In Country

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
Rep. Barbara Lee on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 24, 2017. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
In the days since the fall of Afghanistan, many officials have lamented the United States’ extended presence in the region.

Back in 2001, Rep. Barbara Lee of California was the only member of the House to vote against authorizing the war in Afghanistan. She joins us to reflect on what it was like to make that decision then and what the country has learned in the two decades since.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.