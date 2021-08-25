WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.
Behind The Newly-Announced Athletic Conference Alliance
Published August 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, about the merger created between three conferences in college football to keep up with the SEC.
