All Major U.S. Bakeries That Make Oreos Are Now On Strike As Labor Dispute Continues

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
A labor strike involving Nabisco workers might make it a little more difficult to get your hands on Oreo cookies or Ritz crackers.

The strike started in Portland Oregon a couple of weeks ago. Now, all major U.S. bakeries that make these snacks are on strike. This comes as the bakers’ labor union and Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dave Jamieson, a labor reporter for HuffPost.

