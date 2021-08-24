The Fall Of Kabul Is Not Another Saigon, Princeton Historian Says

The chaotic images of the airlift in Kabul have brought forward comparisons to another evacuation from a losing war — in Saigon, Vietnam, in 1975.

Ending that war sank former President Gerald Ford’s reelection hopes, but some critics are pushing back, saying the two wars are vastly different.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about his piece “This Is Not Saigon 1975.”

