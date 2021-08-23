WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.
Afghanistan's Fall To The Taliban Has Iraq Nervous
Gabe O'Connor, Tinbete Ermyas
Published August 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
NPR's Mary Louse Kelly talks with Bilal Wahab, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy about how the rapid collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban has Iraq nervous.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.