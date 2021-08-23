© 2021 WYPR
Afghanistan's Fall To The Taliban Has Iraq Nervous

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Gabe O'Connor, Tinbete Ermyas
Published August 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louse Kelly talks with Bilal Wahab, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy about how the rapid collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban has Iraq nervous.

