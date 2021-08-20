© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Ranchers Fight Against Fire And Drought

Published August 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
Cory Carman at her ranch in Wallowa, Oregon. The Elbow Creek fire burns in the distance, putting Carman’s cows in danger. (Photo by Ashley Ahearn)
Cory Carman at her ranch in Wallowa, Oregon. The Elbow Creek fire burns in the distance, putting Carman’s cows in danger. (Photo by Ashley Ahearn)

This summer has seen record-breaking temperatures and relentless heatwaves across the west. Wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres; the drought has forced the shutoff of irrigation water in a number of western states.

As Ashley Ahearn reports from north-central Washington State, the combo has ranchers struggling to keep their animals safe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.