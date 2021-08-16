Chaos Erupts At Kabul Airport As Thousands Try To Escape Taliban

There was chaos at the airport in Kabul this morning as thousands of Afghans desperate to flee the country — which has been taken over by the Taliban — overcrowded the terminals and the tarmac.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen discusses the efforts to evacuate embassy staff and Afghans who worked with the U.S. forces.

