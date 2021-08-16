© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haiti's Southern Coast, Kills More Than 1,200

Published August 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s southern coast Saturday morning, leveling buildings and killing more than 1,200 people.

Many more are wounded, overwhelming the impoverished island nation’s hospital system. And an unknown number of people are missing and trapped under the rubble.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien about the situation on the ground in Haiti.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.