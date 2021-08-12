Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel On The Taliban's Swift Gains In Afghanistan
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken control of another provincial capital. It’s the 10th city to fall in the span of a week.
The insurgent group is making major gains in the country as the U.S. military completes the final phase of its withdrawal.
Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel about the precarious situation in Afghanistan.
