3 Major U.S. Airlines Won't Require Employees To Get Vaccinated

CEOs from Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have said they will not require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CNN.

Delta does require new hires to get vaccinated, and American Airlines is giving workers who get vaccinated by the end of August an extra vacation day next year. United Airlines has said it is requiring workers to get vaccinated.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

