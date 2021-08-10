People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Held Financially Liable, Medical Ethicist Argues

Should people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have to pay for that choice? Medical ethicist Arthur Caplan says yes, and outlines why in his recent article for Barrons.com, co-written with vaccine law expert Dorit Reiss.

It’s titled “Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Enough. Make the Unvaccinated Liable for Any Harms.”

Caplan is the founding head of New York University and Medicine’s Division of Medical Ethics and joins host Robin Young to discuss the issue.

