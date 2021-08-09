IPCC Climate Report Says Only Global Cooperation Will Stave Off Catastrophe

Top climate scientists say the most drastic effects of global warming can only be staved off by sustained global elimination of fossil fuels, according to a dire report on global warming published Monday morning by the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

