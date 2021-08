“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the simultaneous release of the film in theaters and on Disney+.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn about the lawsuit and the movies in the theater, streaming at home and on the set.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.