Simone Biles' Olympics Withdrawal Puts Focus On The Pressure Gymnasts, Other Athletes Face

After Simone Biles — the greatest gymnast of all time — withdrew from the Olympics this week, the pressure on gymnasts and other athletes is in the spotlight.

Gymnastics prizes physical and mental perfection, which can lead athletes to push themselves beyond their capacities.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Carlin Anderson, a sports psychologist, about the consequences.

