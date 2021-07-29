© 2021 WYPR
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh On Next Steps In Advancing Senate Infrastructure Bill

Published July 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks at a press briefing at the White House on April 2, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
A final vote is expected in the coming days on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It passed a procedural vote on Wednesday 67-32 with 17 Republicans joining Democrats. They negotiated for months to come to this agreement and there are still some hurdles ahead.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

