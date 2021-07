Tunisia has confirmed 579,000 cases of COVID-19 and 19,000 deaths.

With high numbers of infections in the country, the health care system is close to collapsing.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Caroline Nelly Perrot, Tunis bureau chief for Agence France-Presse, about the parliament’s handling of the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.