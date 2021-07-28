Is Extreme Weather Changing Your Summer Activities? Tell Us How

Updated on August 4

After last year's pandemic-induced isolation many of us were especially looking forward to regular summer activities this year, like a vacation, music festivals, camping or time at the beach. But large parts of the country have experienced extreme weather that may have made your plans less enjoyable, or led you to change them.

Smoke and haze from Western fires have forced flight delays and cancellations. Drought and heat are closing rivers to fishing. Even beyond areas that have seen the most extreme heat waves, summer camps are coping with a cascade of changes from higher temperatures. And with the climate continuing to warm, all these extreme weather impacts are expected to become more frequent and intense.

If wildfire, smoke, extreme heat, flooding or other such events have interfered with your summer plans, we want to hear from you. Please fill out the form below. Your experience may be part of an upcoming story.

This form was closed on August 4.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.