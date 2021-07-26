40% Of Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care Facility Workers Are Not Vaccinated, ProPublica Report Finds

Deaths among nursing homes residents accounted for more than a sixth of total COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

But a ProPublica report published Friday found that more than 40% of workers at these facilities are not vaccinated, even though in June, 99% of the deaths from the more contagious Delta variant were in the unvaccinated population.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Jenny Deam, health care reporter at ProPublica and one of the co-authors of the report, about her findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

