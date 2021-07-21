Justice Department Sets New Limits On When It Can Seize Reporters' Records

Attorney General Merrick Garland has detailed limits on when and how the Department of Justice can seize records from reporters. The new rule comes amid criticism of how former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department secretly obtained records from reporters during a leak investigation.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest from NPR’s David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.