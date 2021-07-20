States Expected To Accept Major Settlement From Pharmaceutical Companies Surrounding Opioid Crisis

Nearly 40 states in the U.S. are expected to accept a $26 billion settlement from major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson.

The companies were sued for their role in fueling the opioid crisis, which has seen the deaths of thousands since 1999.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with NPR’s Brian Mann.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.