As U.S. Ramps Up To Leave Afghanistan, Thousands Of Afghan Allies Remain Uncertain About Their Fate

The Biden administration announced Monday that 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. and their families will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia, but thousands of other Afghan allies remain uncertain of their fate once American troops leave the area.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, discusses the U.S.’s evacuation and resettlement efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.