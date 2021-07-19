U.S. To Accuse China Of Microsoft Email Hack As Allies Join To Condemn Cyberattacks

The Biden administration is expected to accuse China of a wide-ranging hack on Microsoft email systems that affected military contractors, businesses, local governments and more.

The move comes ahead of a broader condemnation against China’s cyberattacks from the U.S., European Union and NATO — but stops short of economic sanctions.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch about the condemnation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

