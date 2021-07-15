DOJ Watchdog Says FBI Mishandled Larry Nassar Abuse Investigation Case

A Department of Justice watchdog accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of mishandling the investigation against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison for sexual abuse of more than 150 victims, including author and advocate Rachel Denhollander, who joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

