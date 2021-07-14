Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote Arrested For Voting Illegally

A Texas man was arrested last week for voting illegally in the Democratic primary last March. The state of Texas says Hervis Rogers was on felony parole at the time and not eligible to vote. In Texas, it’s a crime to “knowingly vote” while still serving a felony sentence, including parole.

Rogers waited for more than six hours to vote in that primary and was featured in a CNN story at the time that said he was the last person to cast a ballot — after 1 a.m. — at a Houston polling place.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of Rogers’s lawyers, Andre Segura, who’s the legal director of the ACLU of Texas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

