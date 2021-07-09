Beirut, Lebanon, Struggling Through Economic Turmoil And Port Explosion

Lebanon has suffered a lot in the past year. The pandemic, yes, but also a calamitous economic meltdown and an explosion at a Beirut port that destroyed entire swathes of the capital city.

Now the country is on its knees. Public services have broken down and there are shortages of everything.

NPR international correspondent Ruth Sherlock has more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.