The 2021 Major League Baseball season is being dominated by pitchers. There have been seven no-hitters amid controversy over hurlers possibly using sticky substances to make it more difficult for batters to make contact with their pitches.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Washington Post national baseball reporter Chelsea Janes.

