Some Gas Stations Hit With Outages Ahead Of Fourth Of July Weekend

Gas stations in some parts of the country are dealing with outages just in time for the busy Fourth of July travel weekend. But it’s not because of a gas shortage but rather a shortage of oil truck drivers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what’s behind these gas outages.

