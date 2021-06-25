© 2021 WYPR
Kamala Harris Visits U.S.-Mexico Border In El Paso, Texas, For The First Time Since Becoming VP

Published June 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris is on her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. She will tour a border processing facility and meet with officials and immigration advocates.

Republicans have been criticizing her for weeks now for not going to the border and dealing with the issue of immigration.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR’s Franco Ordonez about the visit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

