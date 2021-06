For 23 years, Tylan Bailey worked as the head custodian for Hightower Elementary School in DeKalb County, Georgia. But now he’s received his teaching degree, with aims to become a physical education instructor and give back to the community.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd has more on the story.

