Countries Seem To Be Normalizing Relations With The Syrian Regime

For years, the U.S., along with other Western and Arab countries, have sought to replace or isolate the Syrian regime. Many supported the rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad. But now that his government is prevailing in the long civil war there, countries are turning towards the regime again. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: In the last few years, there's been a quiet march back to Damascus from countries that had cut relations with Assad. Jordan and Kuwait have reopened embassies there. Oman has appointed a new Syrian ambassador. Saudi Arabia, who spent millions arming the rebels in the war, has sent its intelligence chief to meet with the regime. In one prominent example, the United Arab Emirates, once an opponent to the Syrian regime, now supports it.

FAISAL MEKDAD: (Non-English language spoken).

SHERLOCK: In this video recording of a speech in late 2019, Syria's foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, publicly thanks the UAE for, quote, "standing by Syria in the war against terrorism." Analysts say the UAE's support seems to include releasing money frozen in Emirati banks, sending planes filled with aid and cash to Damascus and even offering to fund a Syrian military operation against Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria. The UAE opposes Turkish influence in the region. And the United States is reevaluating its Syria policy, too. The Trump administration pressured countries not to normalize with Syria. James Jeffrey, who was the special representative for Syria engagement under Trump, says the U.S. now is staying quiet.

JAMES JEFFREY: What we are not doing now is discouraging the Emiratis and others from doing these openings to Assad.

SHERLOCK: He says there's a split in the Biden administration between those wanting to continue to isolate the Syrian government for its widely documented war crimes and those who want to move on. Without a clear U.S. policy on Syria, Jeffrey says, many countries are figuring out their own approach.

JEFFREY: It's one of the excuses that the administration is using, or at least some in the administration are using. Well, the Arabs have all given up. No. To some degree, they've given up because nobody in Washington is pressuring them to keep Assad out of the Arab League, keep the diplomatic and economic pressure on him.

SHERLOCK: In a written statement, the State Department told NPR that the U.S. urges states in the Middle East to, quote, "consider carefully the atrocities visited by the Assad regime on the Syrian people over the last decade." Strict U.S. sanctions still prevent countries from engaging in any meaningful dealings with the regime. Contributing to Syria's reconstruction, for example, remains off the table. But Nicholas Harris, a senior analyst at the New Lines Institute in Washington, D.C., says one question is whether the administration will selectively wind down some sanctions as part of a grand bargain with the regime's ally, Russia, to shape Syria's future.

NICHOLAS HARRIS: A lot of the policy is made in these quiet gestures, and this is sort of the fundamental brick and mortar of statecrafts. And statecraft in Syria has been extremely complicated.

SHERLOCK: This month, the U.S. Treasury lifted sanctions on two businesses belonging to a top Syrian regime official. It's unclear why. For the Syrian opposition, all this is a bitter pill to swallow. Syrian author and pro-opposition commentator Ammar Abdulhamid says allowing the Syrian regime to come in from the cold sets a dangerous precedent.

AMMAR ABDULHAMID: And the least we can do is keep this regime isolated and delegitimized. Because once you accept them as - OK, you're basically saying genocide is OK (laughter) - or mass murder, crimes against humanity on a mass scale, systematic torture and prison, mass rape. All of these crimes, basically, are acceptable.

SHERLOCK: He says this sends a signal to other dictators in the world that human rights no longer matter.

Ruth Sherlock, NPR News, Beirut.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.