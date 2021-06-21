Voting Rights Activist Rejects The 'Manchin Compromise'

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Spread The Vote founder Kat Calvin, who criticized a voting rights compromise that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin proposed ahead of a test vote on the issue Tuesday.

Manchin proposed some election reforms including 15 days of early voting, but Calvin is against Manchin’s call for some form of ID in order to vote.

