Experts Express Concern About Chance Of COVID-19 Surge This Fall

Could the U.S. be looking at another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall? That’s what experts are worried about especially in states with low vaccination rates and the rise in cases of the more infectious Delta variant, which is up to 60% more transmissible than earlier strains.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University and emergency room physician.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

