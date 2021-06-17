Unpacking What's At Stake In Iran's Presidential Election

Iranians elect a new president on Friday. The winner will lead the Islamic Republic’s civilian government and will succeed President Hassan Rouhani, who is barred from running again because of term limits.

The election comes as President Biden tries to bring the Iran nuclear deal back to life.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Peter Kenyon in Istanbul.

