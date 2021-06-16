Complicated Path Ahead For Cruise Industry Over Vaccination Requirements

In less than two weeks, Celebrity Cruises is planning to launch the first major cruise from a U.S. port in over a year. The company is requiring passengers 16 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but that rule goes against the law in its home state of Florida.

In April, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Host Tonya Mosley learns more about this showdown from Taylor Dolven, a reporter for the Miami Herald who covers the tourism industry.

