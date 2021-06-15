Lawmakers In Washington Introduce Aggressive New Anti-Trust Legislation

A slew of new anti-trust bills was recently introduced in Congress.

The bills would bring tougher regulation to big tech and could fundamentally change how they operate. Companies like Apple and Facebook are among those being targeted with the new legislation

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Elizabeth Dwoskin of The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

