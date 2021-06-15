© 2021 WYPR
A Historical Look At American Presidents And Russian Leaders

Published June 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

As President Biden gets ready for his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we look at the history of the relationship between American and Russian or Soviet leaders.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

Former Presidents’ Speeches On Russia:

  • President John F. Kennedy’s speech on Oct. 22, 1962

  • President Ronald Reagan’s speech in Berlin on June 12, 1987

  • Vice President Richard Nixon in Moscow on July 24, 1959

    • This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.