The great work-from-home experiment of the past 15 months has some clear winners and losers.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about how high-income workers and suburban centers come out ahead, while entry-level employees and urban landlords aren’t as lucky.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.